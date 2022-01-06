Duffy ignores Trump plea, won't run for Wisconsin governor

FILE - Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, a Republican, delivers the keynote speech at the First Wisconsin Rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Belmont, Wis. Duffy announced Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, that he won't run for Wisconsin governor this year, ignoring pleas to do so by former President Donald Trump. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP File)