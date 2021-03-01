UN launches donor conference amid fears of famine in Yemen

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, a malnourished boy lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a feeding center at Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. The United Nations is launching an appeal Monday, March 1, 2021, for countries to fund its response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where more than six years of war have created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. The virtual pledging virtual conference will be co-hosed by Sweden and Switzerland. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)