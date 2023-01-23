Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of '91 murder

Hawaii Innocence Project co-director Kenneth Lawson, left, and law student Skye Jansen go over files and photos related to the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland in Honolulu on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A petition filed Monday, Jan. 23 outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest criminal cases asks a judge to release Albert “Ian” Schweitzer, a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of Ireland, a white woman, on the Big Island. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)