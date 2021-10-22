Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist

FILE - in this July 7, 2021 file photo, Items rest at a memorial for Leneal Lamont Frazier, in Minneapolis, at the site of his death. Frazier died early Tuesday, July 6, after his vehicle was struck by a squad car that police said was pursuing another driver linked to several robberies. A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide in a fatal crash in July that occurred while the officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle, a prosecutor announced Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Antranik Tavitian/Star Tribune via AP File)