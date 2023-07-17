Alabama Republicans reject call for 2nd majority Black district, despite Supreme Court ruling

FILE - Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States, speaks with reporters following oral arguments at the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. Alabama lawmakers convene Monday, July 17, 2023 to draw a new congressional map. The directive comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the lower court’s ruling that Alabama’s existing congressional map — with a single Black district — likely violated the Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)