Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group

FILE - Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin attends the funeral of Dmitry Menshikov, a fighter of the Wagner group who died during a special operation in Ukraine, at the Beloostrovskoye cemetery outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. The fighting for Soledar and Bakhmut again highlighted a bitter rift between the top military brass and Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire whose Wagner Group military contractor has played an increasing role in Ukraine. (AP Photo, File)