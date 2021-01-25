Epstein's ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces

FILE - In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York. Maxwell, a British socialite charged with recruiting girls for financier Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s, is asking a judge to dismiss the case on multiple grounds. A trial is scheduled for July 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)