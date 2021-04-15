Report: Dubai 'jetman' didn't deploy chute in fatal crash

FILE - In this May 12, 2015, file photo, former Swiss pilot Yves Rossy, known as a "jetman," right, and his protege Vincent Reffet, prepare for a fly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Reffet, one of Dubai's famed "jetman" killed in a crash in November, failed to deploy the emergency parachute attached to the winged engines strapped to his back, an investigative report released Thursday, April 15, 2021 found. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)