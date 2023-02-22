Germany expels 2 Iranian diplomats over death sentence

FILE - Iranian-German national and U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd attends his trial at the Revolutionary Court, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Sharmahd, the senior member of a U.S.-based Iranian opposition group accused of orchestrating a deadly 2008 mosque bombing has been sentenced to death in Iran, authorities said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.(Koosha Mahshid Falahi/Mizan News Agency via AP)