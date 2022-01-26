US-backed Syrian forces capture prison from IS after a week

FILE - Children gather outside their tents, at al-Hol camp, which houses families of members of the Islamic State group, in Hasakeh province, Syria, May 1, 2021. Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, that they have wrestled control of the last section in a prison controlled by Islamic State militants, ending a weeklong assault by the extremists. The militants had used child detainees as human shields slowing down the effort to retake the facility located in the northeastern city of Hassakeh. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)