'Hot Boy' rapper Bobby Shmurda released from NY prison

FILE — In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, rapper Bobby Shmurda, whose birth name is Ackquille Pollard, appears in a Manhattan court, in New York. Shmurda, a once up-and-coming rapper, thanks to a hit music video that popularized the "Shmoney dance," was paroled on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, after spending more than four years behind bars for a drug gang conviction. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)