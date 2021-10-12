Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek reelection in 2022

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., joined at left by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Yarmuth, who as chairman of the House Budget Committee has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden's efforts to expand the nation's social safety net, announced Tuesday, Oct. 12, that he will not seek another term next year.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)