Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win

Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, left, Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, center, and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, right, confer during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Feb. 11, 2020. Election officials were painstakingly recounting votes Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in one of two unresolved races in Virginia that will settle whether Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the state's House of Delegates and completed a party sweep of last month's contests. Representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties took part in the secondary counting of ballots requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew, who currently represents the 85th House District. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)