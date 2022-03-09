Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach

FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters reads an update on the election in Grand Junction, Colo. A grand jury in Colorado has indicted Peters, a county election clerk who has sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology that is used across the country.(McKenzie Lange /The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP)