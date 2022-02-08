No handshakes: Philippine presidency hopefuls open campaigns

Supporters of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gather as they watch his motorcade promoting his presidential bid in the 2022 national elections in Manila, Philippines Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Campaigning in the Philippines’ presidential election started Tuesday with a cast of candidates led by a late dictator’s son and the pro-democracy current vice president, with all vowing to bail out a country driven deeper into poverty by the pandemic and plagued by gaping inequalities and decades-long insurgencies. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)