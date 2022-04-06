Judge acquits man of misdemeanors in Capitol riot trial

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A trial starts this week for a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer who has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, April 4, 2022, for the case against former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)