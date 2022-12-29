Israel swears in Netanyahu as PM of hard-line government

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Netanyahu was set to return to office Thursday at the helm of the most religious and ultranationalist government in Israel’s history, vowing to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies.(Amir Cohen/Pool Photo via AP)