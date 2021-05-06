Pizza chef Bruno DiFabio gets prison time for tax evasion

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2014 file photo, Bruno DiFabio displays a Margherita pizza at ReNapoli Pizzeria & Chicago Italian Beef in Old Greenwich, Conn. Celebrity pizza chef Bruno DiFabio has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for tax evasion. Known as “Lord of the Pies,” DiFabio was sentenced Thursday, May 6, 2021 in federal court in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Bob Luckey/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, File)