Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea

FILE - In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top center, four South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets and four US Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill called "Vigilant Storm," in South Korea on Nov. 5, 2022. North Korea threatened Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 to launch "fiercer" military responses to U.S. moves to bolster its security commitment to its regional allies, warning that a recent U.S.-South Korea-Japan summit accord on the North would leave tensions on the Korean Peninsula "more unpredictable." (South Korean Defense Ministry via AP, File)