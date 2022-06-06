Blocked: Louisiana congressional maps with 1 Black district

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Feb. 1, 2022. A federal judge blocked the use of newly drawn congressional maps in Louisiana that include only one mostly Black district on Monday, June 6, 2022, and ordered the Legislature to come up with a remedial plan by June 20. The district map was drawn up in a special session earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the maps but his veto was overridden. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)