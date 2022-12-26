S. Korea fires warning shots after North drones cross border

FILE - A North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160-meter tower in North Korea's village Gijungdongseen, as seen from the Taesungdong freedom village inside the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea, on April 27, 2018. South Korea said Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)