Americans set another pandemic-era record for air travel

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo, travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. Mother's Day weekend meant bigger crowds at U.S. airports. The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened slightly more than 1.7 million people on Sunday, May 9 the highest number since March 2020, when travel was collapsing because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)