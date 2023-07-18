Pennsylvania prosecutor asks the state to take over the probe into a homicide suspect's jail escape

This image provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows homicide suspect Michael Burham after he was recaptured on July 15, 2023. Burham was captured nine days after he fled the Warren County jail by climbing on exercise equipment, going through a window and scaling down a rope fashioned from jail bedding, authorities said. The county prosecutor on Tuesday, July 18, asked the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office to take over the investigation into the escape because of the possibility that jail staff might be charged with criminal negligence. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)