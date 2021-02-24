Kentucky Kingdom sold to company that operates Dollywood

FILE - The entrance to Kentucky Kingdom is shown on Friday, Aug. 17, 2012, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky amusement park that once operated as a Six Flags has been sold to a company that operates family-oriented venues around the country including Dollywood in Tennessee and Silver Dollar City in Missouri. Officials said in a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that Georgia-based Herschend Enterprises is majority partner and operator of Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay amusement and water park in Louisville. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, file)