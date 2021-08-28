Afghanistan's economic crisis deepens as airlift winds down

A British Royal Airforce Voyager aircraft a carrying members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade arrives at Brize Norton, England, as they return from helping in operations to evacuate people from Kabul airport in Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. More than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated through the Kabul airport, according to the U.S., but thousands more are struggling to leave in one of history's biggest airlifts. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)