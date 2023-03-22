UN chief urges 'game-changing' commitments on clean water

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to reporters during a news conference, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 1, 2023. The United Nations chief urged the first world conference on water in over 45 years on Wednesday, March 22, to address the “21st-century emergency” that is wasting the world’s most important resource and has left billions of people without clean water and basic sanitation. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)