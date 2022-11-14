Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case

FILE - Former baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig of Kiwoom Heroes hits a ball during the opening game of the 2022 regular season for the Korea Baseball Organization in Seoul, April 2, 2022. Authorities Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal sports gambling operation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, that Puig acknowledged in unsealed court documents that he denied betting on the operation when in fact he made hundreds of bets in 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)