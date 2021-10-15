Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, the U.S. destroyer USS Chafee is seen from Russian navy's Admiral Tributs destroyer near Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Russia's Defense Ministry says a Russian warship has prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. The ministry charged that the Russian navy's Admiral Tributs destroyer closely approached the U.S. destroyer USS Chafee to force it out of the area Friday near Russian waters that was declared off limits to shipping due to a Russian artillery drills. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)