No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day

FILE - Then, San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez speaks shortly after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced him as the new chief executive of the Chicago Public Schools during a news conference in Chicago on Sept. 15, 2021. Martinez, now the head of Chicago Public Schools says classes will be canceled Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, if the teachers union votes to switch to remote learning due to record COVID-19 levels. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, file)