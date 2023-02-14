Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump

FILE - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Sept. 15, 2017. Few have navigated the turbulent politics of the Trump era like Haley. She once vowed not to step in the way if former President Donald Trump ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. But on Wednesday, she is poised to become the first major Republican candidate to enter the race against him. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)