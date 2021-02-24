Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, file photo, former Milton Academy teacher Reynold Buono appears in Norfolk County Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass. Buono, a retired drama teacher accused of sexually assaulting boys in Massachusetts and New York, was allowed to teach in a senior-citizen program affiliated with the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston Auburn campus. Officials said USM staff and faculty members are subject to criminal background checks but they're not required for volunteers like Buono. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)