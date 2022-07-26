Griner's drawn-out drug trial in Russia resumes

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands behind bars in a courtroom prior to a hearing in the Khimki district court, just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 15, 2022. Griner returns Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)