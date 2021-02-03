Myanmar charges Suu Kyi, giving legal basis to detain her

Myanmar nationals living in Thailand set a fire to a picture of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the United Nations' building in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Myanmar's military pulled off a well-choreographed coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, finds herself right back where she was just over a decade ago - under house arrest. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)