Turkish police frees politician after detention in assembly

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People's Democratic Party, or HDP, speaks to the media during his protest in parliament, in Ankara, Friday, March 19, 2021. Turkish police on Sunday detained a prominent pro-Kurdish party politician who was staging a days-long protest in parliament. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, from the Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, refused to leave parliament after he was stripped of his status and immunity as lawmaker on Wednesday. (AP Photo)