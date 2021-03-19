Court upholds Iowa man's civil judgment in mother's death

FILE- In this March 14, 2019, Jason Carter stands prior to testimony during the first-degree murder trial against Jason Carter, accused of killing his mother Shirley Carter in 2015. Carter was acquitted in that trial. In a 2017 trial, Carter was found civilly liable for his mother's death and ordered to pay $10 million. The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday, March 19, 2021, upheld that civil lawsuit, rejecting his appeal and leaving in place the jury's $10 million verdict. (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP)