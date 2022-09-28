Suu Kyi convicted again, Australian economist gets 3 years

FILE - In this image taken from video, Sean Turnell, an economist at Australia's Macquarie University, speaks during an interview at his university office in Sydney, Nov. 25, 2005. A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in another criminal case Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, and sentenced Australian economist Sean Turnell to three years in prison for violating an official secrets law, a legal official said (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP, File)