Iran agrees to extend deal on cameras at its nuclear sites

FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, Director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi in front of a shelter construction which covers the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl,Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Vienna Monday, May 24, 2021, Grossi said that Iran has agreed to a one-month extension to the deal on surveillance cameras at nuclear sites. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)