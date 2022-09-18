Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico

A man stands in front of a beach before the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)