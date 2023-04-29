US conducts 1st evacuation of its citizens from Sudan war

FILE - Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Warring factions trying to seize control of the east African nation of Sudan have plunged the country into chaos, and thousands are fleeing the capital of Khartoum and nearby battle zones. Some countries, including the U.S., have shuttered their embassies and many are coordinating daring evacuations of their staffs and other residents in an array of convoys, flights and frantic getaway drives. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)