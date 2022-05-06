Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

U.S. Marshal Marty Keely speaks regarding Vicky White, Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections, and escaped inmate Casey White during a news conference outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Ala., Monday, May 2, 2022. According to authorities, Casey White had a “special relationship” with jail official Vicky White, who authorities believe assisted in his escape. A manhunt was underway for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, after the pair vanished after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center, early Friday, April 29. The two are not related, authorities said. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)