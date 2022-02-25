UNICEF chief: Taliban committed to let girls back to school

An Afghan woman sits next of her sick daughter, where she undergoes treatment in the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. The United Nations, along with international organizations face mounting challenges to address a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. According to U.N. projections for 2022, over 1 million children will need treatment for malnutrition and up to 97% of Afghans could be living below the poverty line. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)