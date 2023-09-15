A daughter of long-detained activist in Bahrain is blocked from traveling to the island kingdom

Maryam al-Khawaja poses for a photograph outside Heathrow airport, in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, as the daughter of the long-detained human rights activist in Bahrain, 62-year-old Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, plans to return to the island kingdom Friday to press for the release of her father, even as she faces imprisonment herself. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)