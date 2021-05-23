Coates gets backlash saying Olympics are on, no matter virus

FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, CEO of the Tokyo 2020 Toshiro Muto, left, and President of the Tokyo 2020 Seiko Hashimoto, right, listen to IOC Vice President John Coates, (on screen), delivering a speech during the Tokyo 2020 IOC Coordination Commission press conference in Tokyo. Comments from Coates saying the Tokyo Olympics will go on even if the city is under a state of emergency have stirred a backlash in Japan. Coates made the statement a few days ago. He repeated what the IOC and local organizers have been staying, but his tone was almost defiant and has stirred things up. (Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP, File)