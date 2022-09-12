Charles III and the 'weight of history' of Westminster Hall

The King's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard walk, ahead of the arrival of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences , following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)