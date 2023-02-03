Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6

FILE - In this frame grab from video provided by the Tulare Count Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks to the media near the scene of a fatal shooting in Visalia, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2023. Boudreaux said Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, that two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.(Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)