FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a North Dakota man accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl. The man entered an Alford plea, not a guilty plea. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.
STORY REMOVED: US--Random Attack-North Dakota
STORY REMOVED: US--Random Attack-North Dakota
Most Popular
Articles
- Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in Quebec's 17th femicide this year
- WFN to close Pine Acres seniors' home in January
- Review: Into the Woods fits the bill
- Secrecy surrounds major new public art piece in downtown Kelowna
- Cake decorator goes to extremes for TV show
- Owls soar to Best of the West double-gold
- Big-time shoplifting suspects arrested
- Prime Lower Mission site eyed by owner for bigger things
- Kelowna to review snow-clearing plan after court sides with injured woman
- Backcountry road closures block motorized access to 200,000 ha of Okanagan forests
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!