STORY REMOVED: US--Random Attack-North Dakota

This undated photo provided by the Cass County Sheriff's Office in Fargo, N.D., shows Arthur Kollie. Kollie, a North Dakota man, has pleaded guilty to killing a 14-year-old girl who authorities said was strangled and stabbed more than 20 times in a random attack outside a store in June. Kollie, entered an Alford plea Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in the death of Jupiter Paulsen. (Cass County Sheriff's Office via AP)