Prince Harry lawyers say he feels unsafe bringing kids to UK

FILE - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Lawyers for Prince Harry told a court hearing on Friday that the British royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe. Harry has launched a legal challenge to the U.K. government’s refusal to let him personally pay for police protection when he comes to Britain. His legal team says Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 8-month-old Lilibet — to visit his home country from the U.S. but that is too risky without police protection. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)