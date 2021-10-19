Alex Murdaugh is denied bond on $3M theft charges

This photo provided by Orange County, Fla., shows Richard Alexander Murdaugh. The prominent South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper. State police say Murdaugh was arrested Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Fla., where his attorneys say he has spent the past six weeks since claiming he was shot in the head. (Orange County, Fla. via AP)