US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis

FILE - The Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. U.S. officials have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Abu Akleh but that there was “no reason to believe” her shooting was intentional, the State Department said Monday, July 4, 2022. (Abbas Momani/Pool via AP, File)