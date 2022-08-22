Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death

FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, Alexander Dugin, the neo-Eurasianist ideologue, sits in his TV studio in central Moscow, Russia. The daughter of this Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin's brain”, was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Francesca Ebel, File)